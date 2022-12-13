Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $667,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 53.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -298.25 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.16.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -766.67%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.