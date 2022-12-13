Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $46,000 Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Black Knight by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 78.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Black Knight stock opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.