Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $51,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 341,215 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE YUM opened at $129.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average is $116.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.