Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $52,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.8 %

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:IRM opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

