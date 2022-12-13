Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $143.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.12. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

