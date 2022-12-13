Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $66,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PG&E were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,460,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,962,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,238 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

