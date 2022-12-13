Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

