Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Catalent were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Catalent by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $130.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

