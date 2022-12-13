Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,000 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NiSource were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after purchasing an additional 695,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 881,141 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

