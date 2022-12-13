Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,100 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

REG stock opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.70.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.