Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,500 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 297.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 8.13 and a twelve month high of 47.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is 11.95 and its 200 day moving average is 15.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 24.71.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

