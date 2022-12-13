Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 322,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $616.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $637.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,386. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

