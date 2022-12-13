Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,100 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after buying an additional 636,809 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,219,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

