Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,100 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cognex were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 183.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

