Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,400 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.