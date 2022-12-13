Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $86,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $91,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total transaction of $1,608,094.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $99,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,068 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $265.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

