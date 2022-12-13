Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 6,900 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

