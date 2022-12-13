Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 143.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 70.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 167,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average is $134.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

