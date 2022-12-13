Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as 8.19 and last traded at 8.19. Approximately 605,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,798,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.68.

Specifically, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 24.71.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

