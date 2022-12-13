Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,359,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 554.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 115,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 97,839 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

