Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,351,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,222 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after buying an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 1,513,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.