M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,472 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Creative Planning grew its position in Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amarin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amarin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. Analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

