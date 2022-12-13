Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Stuart Machin Sells 23,801 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.51), for a total value of £29,275.23 ($35,916.12).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 119.20 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.20. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 745.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MKS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 115 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.81).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

