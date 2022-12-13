MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) vs. (NYSE:LEU) Head-To-Head Survey

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) and (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MDU Resources Group and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group 5.14% 10.01% 3.70% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDU Resources Group and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group $5.68 billion 1.10 $378.13 million $1.66 18.50 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than .

71.3% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDU Resources Group and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDU Resources Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and offers supply-related value-added services. The company's Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. Its Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete. This segment is also involved in the sale of cement, finished concrete products, and other building materials and related contracting services. The company's Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, mechanical piping and services; overhead and underground electrical, gas, and communication infrastructure; and manufactures and distributes transmission lines construction equipment. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, transportation, institutional, and renewable and government customers, as well as utilities. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

