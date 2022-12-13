Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Director Acquires $409,000.00 in Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) Director Mark Ein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,718.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Membership Collective Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MCG opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.13 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 264.62%. Analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the first quarter worth $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

