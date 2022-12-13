MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Cut by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

