Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,484.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,317.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,260.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

