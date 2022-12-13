Michael Quartieri Buys 4,025 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CFO Michael Quartieri bought 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $141,156.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Quartieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.2 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 311.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

