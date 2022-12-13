Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $557,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 881.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

MU opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

