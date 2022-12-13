Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,133 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.9% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.