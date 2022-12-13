Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Claar Advisors LLC

Claar Advisors LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,847 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 10.6% of Claar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,539,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 46,904 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.2% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

