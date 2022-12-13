Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Shares Up 0.9%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.01. 5,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Midwest to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Midwest Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $48.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Midwest by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its position in Midwest by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Midwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
