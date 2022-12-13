Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $166.66 and last traded at $166.76. Approximately 74,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,020,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.35.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,899 shares of company stock worth $77,505,786 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Moderna Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 265,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.