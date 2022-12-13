Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Shares Down 5.8%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 335,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,585,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Momentus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Momentus by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Momentus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Momentus by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentus in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentus Company Profile

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

