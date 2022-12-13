MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Boosted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in MongoDB by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 41.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in MongoDB by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $203.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.71 and a 200-day moving average of $244.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $570.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.02.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

