Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,996 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,525. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $393.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

