National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,120.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($15.03) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
National Grid Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. National Grid has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
National Grid Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in National Grid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
