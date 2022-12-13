National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,120.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($15.03) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. National Grid has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in National Grid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.