Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF) Insider Alistair Croll Acquires 350,000 Shares

Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF – Get Rating) insider Alistair Croll purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$140,000.00 ($94,594.59).

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Newfield Resources Limited engages in the mine development, stope mining, and mineral exploration activities primarily in Australia and Africa. It explores for diamonds and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tongo diamond project, which covers an area over 134 square kilometers in eastern Sierra Leone.

