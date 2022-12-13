NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after purchasing an additional 482,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

