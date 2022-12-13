NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $175.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

