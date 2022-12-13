Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,136.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NKLA opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

