Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,136.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nikola Stock Performance
Shares of NKLA opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.