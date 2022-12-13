Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) & PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) and PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of PureTech Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of PureTech Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and PureTech Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $43.52 million 4.92 -$6.55 million ($1.01) -2.75 PureTech Health $17.39 million 54.29 -$60.56 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Ocular Therapeutix has higher revenue and earnings than PureTech Health.

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and PureTech Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -119.35% -87.18% -33.69% PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix and PureTech Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 2 1 3.33 PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 421.58%. PureTech Health has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.24%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than PureTech Health.

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureTech Health has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats PureTech Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is also developing OTX-TKI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; OTX-TIC, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The company has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC, as well as a discovery collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to identify new targets and therapeutic agents for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dMAD). Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies for patients with blood cancer; a voice-based technology platform to detect voice changes linked to health conditions; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100 to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210 to treat solid tumors; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; Orasome technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases; and Alivio technology platform for inflammation-targeted disease immunomodulation. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

