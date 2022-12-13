Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. CIBC lowered Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $48.46.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth $85,581,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 23.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 52.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,650 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,024,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,331,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

