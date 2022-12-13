Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Kelly Schmidt Sells 2,181 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OC opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 39.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

