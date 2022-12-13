Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading 3.9% Higher

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98. 932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Oxford Bank Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.