Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.89.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

