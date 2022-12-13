Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.15. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.