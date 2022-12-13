Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $757.50.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Pandora A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PANDY opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

