Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $850,532.76 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 42,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $850,532.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,683,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,307,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 24,171 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $488,979.33.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Mvm Partners Llp sold 987 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $19,868.31.

On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $547,266.17.

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $987,241.50.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

