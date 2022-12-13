Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese Buys 8,300 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,746.99.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at C$30.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.45.

Get Parkland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.